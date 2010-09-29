Lundqvist puts Rangers' preseason record in perspective

Before fans start planning the Stanley Cup parade for the Rangers, who are 3-1 in preseason, some sobering words from Henrik Lundqvist. "It's early and every game is so different depending on what guys the other team is playing with. The game was a lot tougher in Detroit when they were using their top guys. Hopefully we can take a step in the right direction. I feel every year you get a little smarter and learn the game better."

After the game Wings coach Mike Babcock, who rested Henrik Zetterberg, Pavel Datsyuk, Tomas Holmstrom and Nicklas Lidstrom, noted that on Saturday, even though the game against the Maple Leafs would be televised on Hockey Night in Canada, he would dress a similar lineup.

***

The Rangers' special teams continue to be on target. The power play was 1-for-5 and is 7-for-21. The penalty kill was 2-for-3 but the goal allowed was the first in four games . . . D Pavel Valentenko, whose nose was broken on his first shift by a high stick, nonetheless led the Rangers with four hits . . . D Michael Sauer blocked a game-high four shots . . . Erik Christensen (8 for 12) and Todd White (7-for-10) led in faceoff wins.

***

Shades of Jean-Guy Talbot.

That wasn't a retro fashion look for John Tortorella

Nor was he cold.

The Rangers coach was behind the bench Wednesday night in a Reebok track suit top, like Talbot when he coached the Blueshirts, not his usual suit or sports jacket and tie.

Turns out he left his jacket at the practice facility Wednesday afternoon.

***

Vinny Prospal, suffering from a tender knee, wants to play, but was held out. "He's not a guy who wants to sit," Tortorella said. "I want him to play both [of the final two exhibition games this weekend] . . . just to get in game situations." Four of the other scratches were healthy: Dan Girardi, Brandon Dubinsky, Ryan McDonagh, Brian Boyle. They will probably play in at least one of the final two preseason games against the Senators. Steve Eminger (groin) also will play if healthy.