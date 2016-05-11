Mark Messier committed to Kingsbridge ice hockey project

Mark Messier remains confident that the Kingsbridge National Ice Center project that he has been working on for years still will become a reality — eventually.

“No question, we’re going to get this built,” the former Ranger and Hall of Famer said Tuesday at the BTIG’s Charity Day event in Manhattan. “It’s a project of destiny. It’s too important of a project not to go forward, with too many kids’ futures are at stake.”

Still, the plan to turn the old Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx into an ice sports center is caught up for now in a complex legal and financial battle with the city and its Economic Development Corporation before construction can move forward.

“One of the reasons I got involved initially was to create this kind of opportunity for all our kids in the city and a lot of kids who would never otherwise have the opportunity to play any kind of ice sport, let alone hockey,” Messier said of his ongoing commitment to see the project through.

“If it was easy, everybody would do it. It’s a massive project. It’s a landmark building, a hundred-year-old building, a city-owned asset. There are a lot of things to work through. We understood that coming in. We’re quite confident that we’ll get this dream of ours and this vision of ours built, no question.”