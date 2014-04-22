Martin St. Louis named one of three Lady Byng finalists

Martin St. Louis, along with San Jose's Patrick Marleau and Colorado's Ryan O'Reilly were chosen as the three finalists for the trophy awarded to the player who displays a combination of (and I paraphrase here), "sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and a high standard of playing ability."

The three were the top votegetters in ballots by the PHWA. The winner will be announced June 24.

St. Louis, 38, won last year and in three of the past four. He had 30 goals and just 10 penalty minutes this season between Tampa and the Rangers. O'Reilly, 23, is a first-time finalist. Marleau, 34, a finalist for the second time, had 33 goals and 37 assists. He had 18 penalty minutes.

"It's always nice to be nominated," said St. Louis, "but I have bigger things on my mind."