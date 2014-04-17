Mason will rejoin Flyers on Friday, Game 2 status uncertain

It's possible that tonight could be Ray Emery's only start this week at MSG.

G Steve Mason, who remained in Philadelphia with an upper-body injury sustained when his head and neck hit the ice in the season finale, is "doing better" and will join the team in New York on Friday, Flyers coach Craig Berube said.

But Berube said Mason would not practice tomorrow, and did not know if he would be ready to play in Sunday’s Game 2.

Berube said that Emery has “won a lot of big games. He really enjoys the challenge.” Cal Heeter is the backup tonight.

***

At the morning skate, Alain Vigneault, unshaven, wondered why the press didn’t ask about his “playoff beard”. Flyers’ forwards Scott Hartnell and Jakub Voracek dyed their beards black. Claude Giroux, asked if he would follow suit, called it “a tough look…right now, no.”