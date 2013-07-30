Mats Zuccarello, Rangers agree on new deal

Mats Zuccarello avoided an arbitration hearing Wednesday and reached agreement on a contract with the Rangers, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but it reportedly is for one year and $1.15 million.

Zuccarello, a 25-year-old restricted free agent who has played 67 games as a Ranger, including 15 after coming over from Russia's KHL last season, filed for salary arbitration before the deadline earlier this month. The Rangers had given the Norwegian winger a $735,000 qualifying offer, but he sought more money.

"Really excited to still be a part of the Rangers! Now of (sic) to New York to prepare for the season!" Zuccarello tweeted from his verified account.

Zuccarello, who left for Mettalurg Magnitogorsk because he was disappointed at playing just 10 NHL games in 2011-12, had signed a $700,000 pro-rated contract on March 28. He notched three goals and five assists in the short stay on Broadway, plus a goal and six assists in the playoffs. The shifty forward has another asset: the shootout. He is 6 of 12 in his NHL career.

After being named MVP of the Swedish Elite League, he signed a two-year contract for $3.5 million in 2010 and played 47 games in New York. In Hartford in 2011-12, he scored 12 goals and had 36 points in 37 games and was called up but was injured soon after.

The Dolan family owns controlling interests in the Rangers, Madison

Square Garden and Cablevision. Cablevision owns Newsday.