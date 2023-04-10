Rangers' Mika Zibanejad isn't fixated on scoring 40th goal

Yes, Mika Zibanejad was well aware that he had 39 goals this season heading into Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

But no, he wasn’t feeling desperate to try to get to 40.

“It means a round number,’’ Zibanejad said with a laugh when asked the significance of getting to 40 goals.

“I hit the post last year, with the empty net, [trying] for 30,’’ he said, with another laugh. “The situation is what it is, and you try not to focus on it too much, because I think that kind of might take you out of your instincts and how you usually play.

“Then again, playing with the guys I'm playing with, I know I'm going to get my looks, and I've just got to just make sure that I try to take advantage of them.’’

The Stockholm, Sweden, native admitted that 40 goals would be “a fun number to hit,’’ and said when he gets an opportunity in front of the goal, “I'm going to shoot it, obviously, knowing that I need one more.’’

But he quickly added that if he failed to get a goal in the final two games of the season, “it's definitely not the end of the world.’’

Zibanejad, who turns 30 on April 18, has scored 40 goals once before, in the COVID-19-shortened season of 2019-20, when he had 41 in 57 games. If he gets 40 again this season, he would be the fourth Ranger to record multiple 40-goal seasons, joining Jean Ratelle, who did so three times, Mike Gartner and Marian Gaborik, who each did it twice. The historical significance of that isn’t that meaningful to him right now, though, he said.

“It’ll probably be more meaningful when I'm done, and I look back at it and can reminisce about it,’’ he said.

Zibanejad doesn’t just score goals, though. He makes plays for others, too, and entered Monday with 50 assists, making him one of three Rangers to have 50 or more, along with Artemi Panarin (26-63-89), with whom he’s tied for the team scoring lead, and Adam Fox (12-59-71).

And he is also perhaps the Rangers’ top defensive forward, who usually matches up against the opposing team’s No. 1 center in five-on-five situations, and generally plays on the first forward pair — usually with longtime linemate Chris Kreider — on the penalty kill.

“I knew he was a good hockey player, but I didn't know how good he was on the defensive side of the puck,’’ said coach Gerard Gallant, who has been touting Zibanejad as a candidate for the Selke Trophy, as the league’s top defensive forward, for more than a year now. “I mean, you know he can score goals and has talent, but you don't appreciate a guy like that until you're either coaching against him for a lot of games, or you see him, like we've seen him, in the last year-and-a-half. Hell of a two-way player.’’

He’s no checking center, though. According to the Rangers, he’s the fourth player in the past 25 years to record 80-plus points in consecutive seasons for the club (he had 81 last year) and he and Panarin are the third pair of Rangers teammates to both score 80-plus in consecutive seasons, joining Rod Gilbert and Steve Vickers (1974-75 and ’75-76) and Gilbert and Jean Ratelle (1971-72 and '72-73).

And for all the shuffling of players Gallant has done with his lines the past two seasons, one thing remains constant: Zibanejad is the center of the top line, regardless of what wingers he’s playing with. He’s most frequently played with Kreider on his left, but he’s played with a number of wingers, including Panarin, Kaapo Kakko, Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. Against the Sabres, he was between Kreider on the left and Kane on the right.