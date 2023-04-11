Rangers' Jimmy Vesey nominated for Masterton Trophy

Forward Jimmy Vesey, who attended training camp on a professional tryout and not only made the team but later signed a two-year contract extension that carries through 2024-25, was nominated by the Rangers’ chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.’’

Vesey, in his second tour of duty with the Rangers after playing three seasons with them from 2016-19 after signing as a college free agent out of Harvard, entered Monday’s game against Buffalo at the Garden with 11 goals and 14 assists in 79 games.

Lindgren gets honor

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren, described by NYPD lieutenant Conor McDonald as “the player who’s become the heart and soul of this building,’’ was presented the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, named after Conor McDonald’s late police officer father, before the game.

Razor-sharp Igor in net

Igor Shesterkin, who was 37-13-7 entering Monday’s game and had won five of his previous six starts and allowed 10 goals on 170 shots in those six games (a 1.67 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage), started for the Rangers.

At the morning skate, coach Gerard Gallant was asked if he intended to give each goalie, Shesterkin and backup Jaroslav Halak, one of the two remaining games on Monday and Thursday against Toronto. He said that decision hadn’t been made yet.

Blue lines

With only one extra player available, defenseman Ben Harpur, Gallant doesn’t have many options if he wants to rest players during the final week of the season. Against a Sabres team fighting desperately to try to stay in the wild-card race, Gallant opted to dress his regular lineup and scratch Harpur for the second straight game.