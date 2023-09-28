Mika Zibanejad returns as Rangers want look at new line

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – It is just a preseason game, of course, and not the first, or last game, either. But for Mika Zibanejad, who is about to begin his 12th NHL season, Thursday’s matchup between the Rangers and Devils at Madison Square Garden was one he was really looking forward to.

“I just want to play, and try to get a feel for it,’’ Zibanejad said after the Rangers’ morning skate at their practice facility. “It will be a bit of a shock to the system tonight, probably. Always the first preseason game is special, so, I’m just excited to be back playing, and it'll be fun tonight.’’

Zibanejad was even more excited to be playing after having missed Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Islanders. He likely would have played in that game, but he’d taken a hit in an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday, and though he returned to practice Monday, he was held out of Tuesday's game.

“I think it's just making sure that everything is OK, especially when it's that early [in the preseason],’’ he said of missing Tuesday. “If it was anything more serious, I wouldn't have skated the next day and been playing today. So, it’s just being extra cautious.

“I'm 30 now,’’ he said with a laugh.

Zibanejad was back in what looks like it will be the top line when the regular season opens Oct. 12 in Buffalo. His longtime friend and linemate Chris Kreider was to be on his left wing, as usual, and Alexis Lafrenière on his right. Lafrenière is being moved from his natural left wing position to the right side in an attempt to get him onto one of the top two lines.

“That line's in place for a reason tonight, to take a look at it,’’ new Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think [Lafrenière]'s been really good… I don't think [the position switch] affects him, really, that much. And I think the more he does it, the more he just stays with it. That's opportunity… possibly in the top six [forwards] or looking at him in power play situations.’’

Lafrenière was scheduled to play on the first power-play unit as well with Zibanejad and Kreider. He was to be positioned on the right boards, with Zibanejad in his preferred spot on the left boards and Kreider in his regular net-front spot.

Blue notes

C Filip Chytil, who left Tuesday’s non-game group practice early with what the team called an “upper-body injury,’’ did not practice. “He's day-to-day, [but will be out] probably for a few days,’’ Laviolette said. “Nothing that's a real big concern. I think just erring on the side of caution, making sure that he feels good. And we'll just move through camp, and when he does feel good, he'll be back.’’ … LW Artemi Panarin, who missed Tuesday’s practice and game with a lower-body injury, returned to practice with the non-game group… Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 10 of 11 shots in 29:38 on Tuesday, was set to start his second game of the preseason, with Louis Domingue serving as his backup… C Jonny Brodzinski was set to play after playing in each of the first two games. Brodzinski would be the only player to appear in each of the first three preseason games… The Rangers visit UBS Arena on Friday for their fourth preseason game.