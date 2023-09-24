Rangers' Mika Zibanejad injured during intrasquad scrimmage

GREENBURGH — Mika Zibanejad left Sunday’s Rangers intrasquad scrimmage with an injury and was helped off the ice and taken to the locker room. The scrimmage was between the players not included in the group the Blueshirts are sending to Boston for the preseason game Sunday evening.

Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Blake Wheeler, Barclay Goodrow, Kaapo Kakko, Nick Bonino, Tyler Pitlick, Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren, Erik Gustafsson and goaltender Igor Shesterkin were the regulars expected to be on the opening night roster who were taking part in the scrimmage.

Zibanejad was hurt in an inadvertent collision behind the play at center ice midway through the first period of the scrimmage. He fell to his knees while play continued and stayed down until play was halted and he left the ice.