Musings on Callahan, coaches, entry draft

Tampa used a compliance buyout on Ryan Malone (who carried a $4.5-million cap charge and was busted for DUI and cocaine possession in April) and gives the dough and space to Ryan Callahan.

Callahan, 29, obviously wanted stability and his deal reportedly includes a full no-move for four years and partial no-trade for two, which is not something that the Rangers could live with.

He’s not a franchise player, but one whose grit and tenacity should help a young and talented Lightning squad from Ben Bishop to Steven Stamkos to Ondrej Palat, IF, and it’s a big IF, he stays healthy for a couple years.

So, the Rangers get a second-round pick in 2015 with the signing as part of the trade and will send Tampa a seventh.

Cally's return to MSG with Lightning is scheduled for Nov. 17.

***

With all the head coaching vacancies filled, it appears that Ulf Samuelsson and Scott Arniel will remain with the Rangers. Have to think front office likes the continuity.

***

We’ll have a draft preview in Friday’s paper (thinking NYR will target forwards) and a look at some prospects and will be reporting live from Philly of course. Note: NYR have signed a number of prospects since March:

* Defenseman Mat Bodie, 24, the captain of the NCAA champion Union Dutchmen, who had eight goals and 39 points in 40 games, the most points of any college defenseman, who signed in April. He'll get a good look in camp.

* Ryan Haggerty, 21, the Stamford, Conn., native who scored 28 goals and 43 points as a junior at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, who signed in early March, was on Black Aces.

* Chris McCarthy, 22, a forward who had 42 points in 38 games for Vermont.

* Petr Zamorsky, 21, a Czech defenseman, who signed a two-year contract earlier this month.

* Defenseman Calle Andersson, a 2012 fourth-rounder.

***

The deadline for RFA qualifying offers (Brassard, Kreider, Zuccarello, John Moore) is Monday.