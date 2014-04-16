My first-round playoff picks

I’d consider going 6-2 a very good forecast on my part.

BRUINS OVER RED WINGS IN 6. More depth and Rask.

PENS OVER JACKETS IN 6. Jackets close, but have no Crosby, Malkin

RANGERS OVER FLYERS IN 7. Lundqvist difference here.

CANADIENS OVER TAMPA IN 7. Home-ice advantage, and injured Bishop was Lightning MVP

DUCKS OVER STARS IN 7. Would really, really love to pick Dallas, but…

AVALANCHE OVER WILD IN 7. Roy and Varlamov give Colorado the edge.

HAWKS OVER BLUES IN 6. Chicago healthier than St. Louis

SHARKS OVER KINGS IN 7. Tough call. Gaborik and Quick could tilt series