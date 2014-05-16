SportsHockeyRangers

NBC, NHL tried to accomodate Game 1 switch

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 13: Ryan McDonagh #27, John Moore...

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 13: Ryan McDonagh #27, John Moore #17 and Martin St. Louis #26, all of the New York Rangers, take the ice for pre game warmups before playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 13, 2014 at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Sabau

By Steve Zipay

To clarify something on the Rangers-Montreal Game 1 possible switch issue:

As a former media/business columnist, I understand the logistics of tinkering with one major televised event, let alone two. It’s not just “let’s push it back to 7:30 p.m." There are dozens of moving parts.

I was told by a reliable executive that NBC and the league were examining the possibility of a switch to a night game in Montreal during the day on Wednesday, and did not dismiss the possibility outright.

I didn’t report that they dismissed the possibility outright Thursday, and if it was inferred, that was unintentional.

Rangers fans were already annoyed by the jammed schedule during the Flyers series and the first part of the Penguins series, so this is a sensitive issue.

(Personally, afternoon games are better for me deadline-wise, no bias here, and anyway, newspapers aren’t the priority for pro sports teams that they once were. TV and their own websites are.)

More Rangers

Didn't find what you were looking for?