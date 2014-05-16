NBC, NHL tried to accomodate Game 1 switch

To clarify something on the Rangers-Montreal Game 1 possible switch issue:

As a former media/business columnist, I understand the logistics of tinkering with one major televised event, let alone two. It’s not just “let’s push it back to 7:30 p.m." There are dozens of moving parts.

I was told by a reliable executive that NBC and the league were examining the possibility of a switch to a night game in Montreal during the day on Wednesday, and did not dismiss the possibility outright.

I didn’t report that they dismissed the possibility outright Thursday, and if it was inferred, that was unintentional.

Rangers fans were already annoyed by the jammed schedule during the Flyers series and the first part of the Penguins series, so this is a sensitive issue.

(Personally, afternoon games are better for me deadline-wise, no bias here, and anyway, newspapers aren’t the priority for pro sports teams that they once were. TV and their own websites are.)