Callahan gets McDonald Award a third time

First-year captain Ryan Callahan was given the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award on Friday night for the third time. The trophy is based on fan voting for the player going "beyond the call of duty," which McDonald, a New York City detective, did July 12, 1986, when he was shot three times while investigating bicycle thefts in Central Park. The injuries left him a quadriplegic.

Addressing coach John Tortorella and the team on ice, McDonald spoke of the team's "hard work, tenacity and fire . . . You inspire us all. All we ask is you play like champions and we'll see you in June."

Adam Graves has won five times since 1987-88. Last season, Brandon Prust won the trophy and a $25,000 check was presented in his name to the McDonald Foundation. Callahan, who has a career-high 28 goals and is second among NHL forwards in blocked shots, also won in 2009 and 2010.

"I think Cally plays at a high level all the time," Tortorella said before the game and the on-ice presentation. "He creates the momentum for us in the last game [a 4-2 win at Winnipeg on Wednesday], that's just a big part of his game. He's a catalyst. Not just scoring shorthanded goals, and banging, and big plays on the boards, that's who he is. That's why he is what he is for us. As we continue to go, I think that's going to come more to the forefront."

Ice chipsTim Erixon, who played five games and was scratched for two before being reassigned to the AHL, "was OK," Tortorella said, and added that he was sent to the Whale to get playing time . . . Jeff Woywitka and John Scott were healthy scratches. Steve Eminger (ankle) was the other scratch.