Rangers: What to like, why there's concern

WHY WE LIKE THE RANGERS

Henrik Lundqvist: In his ninth season, the perennial Vezina Trophy finalist has not had two poor playoff games in a row, and is among the leaders in wins, save percentage and goals against average.



Defense and speed: The mobile but rugged blueline should be able to clear the zone and join the attack as well, especially if the forwards pitch in with a persistent backcheck.



They can win on road: Since October, the Rangers have fared well, winning 26 regular-season games and six in the playoffs in opposing arenas. They will have to win at least one in Staples Center.

WHY WE’RE CONCERNED

Confidence and Gaborik: Against the toughest Western opponents, the Kings have rebounded in every series, sometimes late in games, and Marian Gaborik -- the former Rangers sniper -- is leading the playoffs in goals.

Size: The Kings average an inch taller and 10 pounds heavier per player than the Rangers. They hit and can be a substainial net presence on screens.

Faceoffs: The Kings are deep at center and can control puck possession, and could have the Rangers chasing them. They've been subject to scoring droughts, but scored 28 goals against the Blackhawks.

