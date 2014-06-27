NYR acquire third-rounder from Canucks for Dorsett

As part of the continuing post-Tortorella shakeup in Vancouver---headed by GM Jim Benning and new coach Willie Desjardins---Derek Dorsett was shipped to Vancover today for a third-round draft pick.

The pick (No. 85) is the one acquired by the Canucks earlier today in their trade of Ryan Kesler to Anaheim.

The Canucks apparently inquired about Dorsett recently; Dorsett played for Desjardins in Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League from 2004-2007 and Dorsett has said he learned a lot from Desjardins.

For the Rangers, the move clears $1.63 million in cap space, and indicates a change in the fourth line. Brian Boyle and Dominic Moore are both UFAs and one or both may not be back.

Dorsett, 27, played 51 games for the Blueshirts last season, mostly on the fourth line, with four goals and eight points and 128 penalty minutes.

The Rangers now have five picks in the draft, including two third-rounders.

The left wing, who was acquired from the Blue Jackets with Derick Brassard in the Marian Gaborik trade in April 2013, had one assist in 23 playoff games. He missed six weeks after suffering a broken right leg blocking a shot by the Penguins Olli Maatta on Jan. 3. The Rangers quickly traded for Dan Carcillo, then with the Kings, to replace him.