NYR assistant coach Dan Lacroix joins Montreal

Dan Lacroix, a former assistant coach for the Islanders and Lightning who joined the Rangers during the first season under head coach Alain Vigneault, has moved on.

Lacroix, 45, an assistant coach who compiled videos, scouted opponents and helped run practices and workouts last season, has been hired as an assistant to Michel Therrien in Montreal, replacing Gerard Gallant, who became head coach of the Florida Panthers.

“I’ll have more responsibility here and it’s a chance to be behind the bench,” Lacroix said on a conference call Thursday, according to the Montreal Gazette. Lacroix, a Montreal native who has an off-season home in Granby, about an hour’s drive east of Montreal, also noted that it was an opportunity to be closer to his family. Lacroix’s successor has not been named.

The rest of the Rangers’coaching staff---associate coach Scott Arniel and assistants Ulf Samuelsson and Benoit Allaire---remains in place.