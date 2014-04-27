NYR-Flyers Game 5 Preview: Puck drops about 12:20

Some thoughts:

It's Henrik Lundqvist (2-2, 1.76, .927) vs. Steve Mason (1-0, 0.89, .976)

Rangers defense expected to be the same; only change upfront could be J.T. Miller, there was some speculation on that yesterday during the optional. We'll see what happens in warmups.

D Hal Gill expected in for Flyers, Nicklas Grossman definitely out.

Martin St. Louis leads Rangers in scoring (2-3-5), Jakub Voracek tops Flyers at 2-1-3

Couple stats:

According to Elias, the winner of Game 5 of a 2-2 series has won 180 of 227 best-of-sevens, close to 80 percent.

If Rangers lose today and are down 3-2, they have rallied to win Game 6 four times, including twice in the last two seasons. They also have won all four Game 7s at home.

