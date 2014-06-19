NYR have four picks in NHL draft next Friday

Greetings everyone....

Well, after a couple days of regrouping, there's a lot on the plate through the fist week of July 4...

Speaking of the schedule, the NHL is releasing the regular-season sked on Sunday, so stay tuned for that. Rangers will surely have an earlier home opener than in the last three years when MSG was undergoing work.

Next week are the NHL Awards in Las Vegas: Dominic Moore is a finalist (and I believe frontrunner, for the Masteron Award), Marty St. Louis is a finalist for the Lady Byng. Wonder if Brad Richards will be bought out by then? Deadline is June 30.

Then, next Friday and Saturday, the NHL draft is held in Philly. The Rangers currently have just four picks due to trades, in the second, third, fourth and fifth round: 59th overall, 89, 119, 122. They had five in 2013 and four in 2012. We'' update their progress in another file before long.

There's no first-rounder this year because Tampa received a 2nd round pick in the St.Louis trade on March 5, which became a first when the Rangers reached the ECF. The fifth rounder was acquired from Florida for Casey Wellman in 2012. The sixth went to San Jose in the Brandon Mashinter deal. The seventh went to LA for Dan Carcillo.

Right after that, on Monday, June 30th, the team runs an annual prospect camp in Westchester.

And on July 1, the free agency signings begin...



