Rangers players begin informal skates; AHL skeds unveiled

It's about 90 degrees in this last blast of summer before Labor Day weekend in New York, and some Rangers are holding informal workouts at the team's training complex in Westchester.

About 10 Rangers, according to Jim Cerny, who writes for the team's website, were on ice this morning, including Henrik Lundqvist, Chris Kreider, Derick Brassard, Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller and prospects Ryan Haggerty, Kevin Hayes and Marek Hrivik.

So a two-month break (where did the time go?) is drawing to a close for the Blueshirts after their Stanley Cup Final loss in Los Angeles, and for me as well.

Training camp is about three weeks away, and today I began booking flights and hotels for the season's journeys. Expect a torrent of reporting and daily commentary here, on newsday.com, Twitter and in the paper very soon.

Many of the training camp attendees will be in Hartford, of course, and the AHL released regular-season schedules today. Check here: http://cdn.rapidmanager.com/ahl/files/14_15_sked_team.pdf