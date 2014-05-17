NYR rip Habs in Game 1, 7-2

And the Flying Frenchmen better hope that Carey Price's knee is OK after the Kreider slide (which coach Michel Therrien called accidental, and Kreider said he didn;t try to run him), and/or that he can shake off the four goals.

Budaj is not the answer. If he has to play, the blue, blanc et rouge are in trouble in this series.

In my key matchups the other day, what did ya read?

Lundqvist, the PP, Nash, challenging the older, slower Canadien Ds. Rattling Subban. And how about those 23 blocked shots? The home side got unhinged. Crowd let em have it, too....

But things can change. Wonder how the Rangers will react after the St. Louis funeral tomorrow? And if Brassard can play effectively? Habs could target him in G2.

But the positives stand out: A win in a tough, tough road building. 3 PPG. 11 guys with points. Zuke's 3 points. Dom Moore. Boyle 9 of 11 in faceoffs. Hank's second period and confidence that he can win here...

An unexpected start, but not shabby at all...