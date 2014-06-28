SportsHockeyRangers

NYR select goalie Brandon Halverson with their first pick of draft

Glen Sather, president and general manager of the Rangers, speaks...

Glen Sather, president and general manager of the Rangers, speaks during Media Day for the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 3, 2014 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

By Steve Zipay

Brandon Halverson, 18 is a 6-4 goalie---born in Michigan--- who was 12-6-1 with a 2.96 GAA for Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL. Possible No. 1 down the road. Highest goalie drafted since Antoine LaFleur in 2nd round in 2007.

This from Buzzing The Net:

The Traverse City, MI., native thrived in a backup position behind Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Matt Murray in his rookie season of major junior puck.

Scout’s take: “He's a big kid at 6-foot-4 who still has a lot of filling out to do in his slender frame, but he is positionally sound and takes up a lot of net with minimal effort. He is a guy that got better as the season went on and he gained more confidence playing at that level. He hasn't seen a lot of action, but has had the good fortune to play behind an NHL-drafted goaltender in Matt Murray. Halverson also has the benefit of being tutored by Jon Elkin in Sault Ste. Marie, one of Canada's top goalie coaches, so I think he's in a great situation to develop his game.”

