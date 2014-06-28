NYR select goalie Brandon Halverson with their first pick of draft

Brandon Halverson, 18 is a 6-4 goalie---born in Michigan--- who was 12-6-1 with a 2.96 GAA for Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL. Possible No. 1 down the road. Highest goalie drafted since Antoine LaFleur in 2nd round in 2007.

This from Buzzing The Net:

The Traverse City, MI., native thrived in a backup position behind Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Matt Murray in his rookie season of major junior puck.

Scout’s take: “He's a big kid at 6-foot-4 who still has a lot of filling out to do in his slender frame, but he is positionally sound and takes up a lot of net with minimal effort. He is a guy that got better as the season went on and he gained more confidence playing at that level. He hasn't seen a lot of action, but has had the good fortune to play behind an NHL-drafted goaltender in Matt Murray. Halverson also has the benefit of being tutored by Jon Elkin in Sault Ste. Marie, one of Canada's top goalie coaches, so I think he's in a great situation to develop his game.”