Oscar Lindberg, Rangers forward, out six months after hip surgery

In a blow to the Rangers’ offense, forward Oscar Lindberg will be sidelined for six months after undergoing bilateral hip labral repair, the team said Friday.

Lindberg, 24, played 68 games in his rookie season, posting 13 goals and 28 points, with a plus-12 rating. The Swede did not score in two playoff games against the Penguins, but tied for second among NHL rookies in plus/minus rating, ranked eighth in hits (132), and tied for 10th in even strength goals (12). He had received the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award as the top rookie in training camp.