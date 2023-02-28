Rangers trading for Patrick Kane, per reports

After all the crazy moves the Rangers had to pull off in the past few days to create enough room under their salary cap to fit in Chicago forward Patrick Kane, the time finally arrived late Tuesday afternoon when they could finally make it happen, and they did not wait.

According to mutiple reports, the Rangers have agreed in principle with Chicago to send a conditional second round draft pick in 2023 – which can become a first – and a fourth-rounder to Chicago in exchange for Kane.

Kane, 34, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner and 2016 Hart Trophy winner who has 446 career goals and 1,225 points.

The trade, which will require Chicago to retain 50% of Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit and also will need a third team to assume 50% of the remaining hit, cannot be completed until the Rangers clear enough room under their cap to absorb one-quarter of Kane’s salary -- $2.625 million. They had enough room to do that Tuesday morning, but part of the maneuvering to open the space to fit Kane in included assigning defenseman Braden Schneider to AHL Hartford for two days, to allow for enough salary cap space to accrue. In order to be able to bring Schneider back onto the NHL roster, the trade couldn’t happen until after the conclusion of the business day on Tuesday, which is 5 p.m.

So at some point after that, the Rangers will be able to complete the trade, recall Schneider from Hartford – they’ll also simultaneously return forward Ryan Carpenter to Hartford – and both Schneider and Kane should be in the lineup Wednesday when the Rangers visit the Flyers in Philadelphia.

One player who won’t be in the lineup Wednesday will be defenseman K’Andre Miller, who was suspended for three games on Tuesday after incurring a match penalty for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty in Sunday’s 5-2 Rangers win at the Garden.

