Rangers add three coaches to Peter Laviolette's staff

New Rangers coach Peter Laviolette now has his new staff and it’s a familiar one for him.

The team announced on Friday Phil Housley will serve as the associate coach while naming Dan Muse and former Islanders captain Michael Peca as assistant coaches. All three have worked with Laviolette previously.

Housley, a former Sabres coach and Hall of Famer, served as Laviolette’s assistant with the Predators, including for their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

Peca served on Laviolette’s staff with the Capitals in 2020-21 as a player development coach.

Muse comes to the Rangers after serving as the coach of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program for the past three seasons. He also served as Laviolette’s assistant with the Predators.