Playoff debut for J.T. Miller

Judging from warmups, Miller is replacing Dan Carcillo who played the last two games in Philly.

The 21-year-old was with Brad Richards and Carl Hagelin.

Miller played in 30 games this season, with three goals and three assists. Two of those games were against the Flyers in March, a win and a loss. The 6-foot-1 Miller, the Rangers first-round draft choice (15th overall) in 2011, was recalled from Hartford on April 14. He was tied for first in points (43) with the Wolf Pack, including 15 goals, in 41 games.