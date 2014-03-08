Post-Game Extra from Raleigh: NYR rally in 3rd for 4-2 win

The game story is in the paper and on newsday.com of course, but here are some added quotes and stats and commentary as we edge closer to midnight.

Coach Alain Vigneault, who was hoarse, he said, from shouting at the refs in French, said this of St. Louis's 5 on 3 pass:

"It's something we hadn't practiced since Marty's been with us, but (assistant coach Scott Arniel) did a good job of explaining what we were looking for and Marty made a good play."

On Anton Khudobin: "McDonagh's get an opportunity that goes through the goaltender (off Sekera's stick). He had made some unreal saves. From there it just seemed to give us a little momentum. The referees were forced to call those two penalties and we were able to score. "

The Rangers were 4 for 4 on the PK and have outscored opponents 58-49 in third periods. Tonight, they had 18 shots in the third.

D next:

Ryan McDonagh's shortie extended his goal streak to a career-high three games. He played 25:21...

Anton Stralman, who had to be helped off after taking Alexander Semin's shot off the left ankle, hung in an played 19:41, and was a plus-2.

Kevin Klein was on ice for just 13:07...

Lundqvist made 22 saves in the critical comeback. We may look back on these two points as critical. So in two games with St. Louis, the Rangers have three points.

More coming up Saturday...



