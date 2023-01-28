Rangers coach Gerard Gallant puts Adam Fox in elite company 

At his team’s morning skate before Friday’s game the Vegas Golden Knights at the Garden, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was asked to talk about his All-Star defenseman, Adam Fox.

“He reminds me of a guy like Brad Park,’’ Gallant said, comparing him to the Rangers' Hall of Famer. “He has patience with the puck. He'll let guys come at him and he'll still beat them somehow. And 90% of the time he makes the right play. Sometimes we're on the bench and we say, ‘Oh!’ You know, trying to catch yourself, and then he puts it to the guy's legs… He's a high-risk player, but the risk numbers are real good for him. Because he can make those plays. I don't want Jacob Trouba doing those things – and I love Troubs.’’

Home debut

Rookie Will Cuylle got to start in his first game at the Garden, along with the rest of the fourth line (Jake Leschyshyn and Julien Gauthier). Cuylle also got in his first NHL fight,s going against Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar at the drop of the puck to start the second period.

Pride Night

The Rangers hosted Pride Night, and Andre Thomas, co-chair of NYC Pride, dropped the ceremonial first puck. The Rangers did not wear special jerseys or use the special rainbow stick tape they have used in the past, but they did wear their Liberty jerseys.

Ice chips

Hartford defenseman Zac Jones was added to the Atlantic Division squad for the AHL All-Star Game. Cuylle was already selected to represent Hartford in the event, before he was called up to the Rangers on Tuesday… Chris Kreider played in his 700th NHL game… After Friday’s game, the Rangers are off until Feb. 5, when they return after the All-Star Game. They host Calgary the next night.