CHICAGO – No one is going to be terribly impressed by a win over the last-place team in the entire NHL. But the Rangers are in no position to apologize for victories against anybody, especially one against a team that beat them in Madison Square Garden Dec. 9.

So they will happily accept Sunday afternoon’s 6-2 win over lowly Chicago in the United Center, especially given that this was just the Blueshirts’ seventh in the last 22 games.

It was achieved without winger Chris Kreider, who missed the game with what the Rangers said was an upper-body injury – he missed three games with back spasms last month – and it came with third-string goalie Louis Domingue between the pipes. Igor Shesterkin is still on injured reserve, and Jonathan Quick had played Saturday in the loss to Washington.

Domingue, called up Wednesday from AHL Hartford, made 25 saves to earn his second win for the Rangers in two seasons.

“There's nothing that really prepares you for it,’’ Domingue said of coming up from the minor leagues to play an NHL game. “There's nothing like NHL games; the pace, the execution. Everything is like -- it's always new. And even if I played (143) games in the NHL, it's been over a year. So you always start at zero, and you get a chance to prove to yourself that you belong, basically. So it's always nice to confirm that.’’

“He played really well,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Domingue. “His puck skills are incredible back there. Handling the puck and making plays, it helps with breaking things out (of the defensive zone).’’

The red-hot Filip Chytil had two goals – giving him four in the last four games – and Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren and Brett Berard each had two assists as the Rangers (18-20-1) earned a split of the two-game road trip.

Jonny Brodzinski, inserted to the lineup in Kreider’s place, scored the Rangers’ first goal, tying the game, 1-1, at 15:12 of the first period after Chicago’s Tyler Bertuzzi had opened the scoring at 5:37.

“I thought he came in and played a really good game,’’ Laviolette said of Brodzinski. “I thought everybody was pretty consistent through the lineup, but it was nice to see him jumping in and contributing like that as well.’’

Once Brodzinski scored, the Rangers suddenly looked more assertive and started to dominate possession against the hapless hosts, who fell to 13-25-2. Three minutes and 10 seconds after Brodzinski’s goal, defenseman Will Borgen, acquired in the Dec. 18 Kaapo Kakko trade, scored his first goal as a Ranger to give the visitors the lead.

“I don't ever expect to score,’’ said Borgen. “I just kind of got a lucky one that popped out there.’’

It was almost all Rangers after that. Chytil’s first goal, at 3:28 of the second period, made it 3-1, and Mika Zibanejad set up linemate Reilly Smith for a breakaway goal to make it 4-1 at 9:54. For Zibanejad, who has been suffering through a miserable season, the assist was the 400th of his career and gave him a modest three-game scoring streak.

Vincent Trocheck tipped in a shot by Artemi Panarin at 15:16 to make it 5-1, but Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser beat Domingue over his glove hand at 18:00 of the second period to record his first NHL goal, and pull Chicago within 5-2.

Chytil’s second goal of the game, a pinball shot by K’Andre Miller that was saved by Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom but bounced off him, ricocheted off Chytil, and went in at 8:36 of the third period, made it 6-2.

Domingue’s most spectacular play came in the third, when Chicago’s Taylor Hall sent a puck to the middle that deflected off teammate T.J. Brodie. Domingue threw his stick at the puck and it made contact, enough to knock the puck out of harm’s way.

“The puck changed direction at the very last second, and I just reacted and threw my stick,’’ Domingue said. “Luckily, the referee didn't give me (a penalty) on that… it's an extension of my arm, and then I just desperately, it’s often I let go of my stick, just to get a little extra reach. And it just found my stick, which is kind of funny.’’

Notes & quotes: Fox became the first defenseman in Rangers history to begin his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons… Berard had the first multi-point game of his young career… Alexis Lafreniere got a secondary assist on Trocheck’s goal, giving him his first point in nine games… Will Cuylle had a game-high nine hits... D Zac Jones was scratched for the fifth straight game… Matt Rempe served the seventh of his eight-game suspension.