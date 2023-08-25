Rangers hire Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero

Hockey Hall of Fame and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Angela Ruggiero, a member of the U.S. team that won the first gold medal in Olympic women’s hockey history, has joined the Rangers’ front office, the team announced Friday.

Ruggiero, 43, played for the U.S. national team for 15 years and is a four-time Olympic medalist. She joins the organization as a hockey operations adviser. Her appointment was announced as part of a slew of front-office hires made by Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury.

Along with Ruggiero, the team announced that Ryane Clowe, who had been a hockey operations adviser, has been promoted to co-senior adviser to Drury. Christian Hmura has been hired as skills and performance development coach, replacing Mark Ciaccio, who shifts to prospect development skills coach. Paul Mara has been hired as a player development assistant. Andy Hosler has been named head athletic trainer, replacing longtime trainer Jim Ramsay. Brandon Rogers has been named senior sports therapist.

Long Beach native Kayla McAvoy, sister of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, was promoted from part-time to a full-time role as an assistant sports scientist, and Kathryn Yates was hired as manager of performance data insights after spending the last two years in the analytics department of the Philadelphia Flyers.