Rangers announce 23-man roster for prospect tournament

The Rangers will make their eighth consecutive appearance in the eight-team tournament Traverse City Tournament, and the team announced its roster Tuesday. The Rangers’ 23 prospects begin the tournament in Michigan on Friday, Sept. 12 against the Dallas Stars’ prospects.

Included among the 23 prospects are Rangers 2014 draft picks Brandon Halverson, Keegan Iverson, Ryan Mantha, Richard Nejezchleb, and Daniel Walcott. Six prospects on the roster played for one of the team’s minor-league affiliates last season. Eight players on the roster also played in the 2013 tournament.

The Rangers will play against Dallas, Buffalo (Sept. 13), and Carolina (Sept. 15) in round-robin play.

In seven previous Traverse City tournaments, the Rangers reached the title game twice and won it once (2007).

FORWARDS: Nathan Burns, Anthony Duclair, Ryan Haggerty, Keegan Iverson, Michael Kantor, Nickolas Latta, Paxton Leroux, Chris McCarthy, Bryan Moore, Richard Nejezchleb, Logan Nelson, Josh Nicholls, Michael St. Croix, Adam Tambellini.



DEFENSEMEN: Mat Bodie, Troy Donnay, Ryan Mantha, Sam Noreau, Dallas Valentine, Daniel Walcott, Petr Zamorsky.

GOALTENDERS: Brandon Halverson, Mackenzie Skapski.



