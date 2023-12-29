Rangers' Barclay Goodrow frustrated by his lack of scoring

SUNRISE, Fla. – Barclay Goodrow is a veteran NHL player, and one who has played in defensive forward roles before. So he has bought in to the idea that one can still be playing well and contributing to a team’s winning, even if he isn’t scoring goals.

And yet, his having scored just one goal in 31 games this season, entering Friday’s away game against the Florida Panthers, did bother him.

“Yeah, it's frustrating,’’ Goodrow said after taking part in the Rangers’ optional morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena. “Obviously, you want to produce more. I think the other areas of my game have been good, and, but yeah, for sure, it'd be nice to score a little bit more.’’

He laughed when he said that, but it was true that other than the lack of goals, everything else was going well. He’d won 55.6% of his faceoffs, helping the Rangers post a 54.7% team faceoff number that was tied with Pittsburgh for No. 1 in the league in that category, and he’s centered an effective checking line, between wingers Jimmy Vesey and Tyler Pitlick, which has been matching up – and winning their matchups – against most other teams’ top lines.

“It's something that's fun,’’ he said of taking on the opposition’s top lines. “It's a nice new challenge every night, to see if we can shut down other team's, usually most offensively skilled players. And I think we've done a pretty good job… We're getting good looks offensively. It’s just a matter of putting our chances in the back of the net.’’

Blue Notes

Jonathan Quick started in goal against the Panthers, meaning Igor Shesterkin was in line to start Saturday’s game in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Lightning… The Rangers entered Friday’s game having scored at least one power play goal in eight consecutive games, their longest streak Oct. 5-22, 2009, when they also scored power play goals in eight straight. The last time they had a longer streak was March 12-29, 2006, when they had power play goals in 10 straight games.