Rangers' Ben Harpur has become a mainstay on defense

Defenseman Ben Harpur played his 13th straight game Thursday when the Rangers played the Dallas Stars at the Garden. And recently he got the go-ahead to find an apartment and move out of the hotel he has lived in since he was called up Dec. 3.

“Yeah, they just told me to get a place, so I’m in the process’’ of finding an apartment, he said Wednesday.

Of course, while it’s good for Harpur to know he will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, there is the not-so-small complication of getting rid of his apartment in Hartford, the one he had lived in for barely two weeks before he got called up.

“I’ve got to cancel the lease,’’ he said. “But there's a penalty, and then you got to pay another two months’ (rent). They always get you somehow.’’

Still, Harpur is in New York, which is good news.

“Yeah, I’m happy to be here, and hopefully I can get settled, and get a place, and get out of the hotel,’’ he said. “I've pretty much lived in a hotel since September, since I went to camp in Columbus. It’s tough living that way.’’

Leschyshyn will debut soon

Jake Leschyshyn, the 23-year-old forward the Rangers claimed off waivers Wednesday from Vegas, arrived late Wednesday night and was not in the lineup against the Stars. But Gallant, who remembers seeing Leschyshyn in training camp with the Golden Knights in 2017 and 2018, said the plan is to put him in the lineup soon.

“Yeah, for sure,’’ Gallant said. “That's the plan.’’

Leschyshyn, a second-round draft pick by Vegas in 2017, was assigned jersey No. 15. He will be a bottom-six forward who can kill penalties and play center or wing, Gallant said. He is under contract, at a salary cap hit of $766,667, for this year and the next two.

Blue notes

With Chris Kreider out, Sammy Blais re-entered the lineup after being scratched Tuesday against Minnesota. Gallant said Kreider, who left Tuesday’s game with a upper-body injury, is day-to-day… D Libor Hajek was scratched for the 13th consecutive game.