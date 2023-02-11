Rangers' Kaapo Kakko happy to have fellow Finn Nico Mikkola on team

Artemi Panarin was happy to have his longtime friend, Vladimir Tarasenko,joining the Rangers in that big trade that GM Chris Drury pulled off with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Happy, too, was Kaapo Kakko because also coming to the Blueshirts in the deal was defenseman Niko Mikkola, a fellow Finn.

“Yeah, I’ve been waiting for that for four years,’’ said Kakko. who scored the Rangers' second goal against the Seattle Kraken Friday night, breaking a 16-game goal drought. “I got a Finnish guy over here, so that’s good for me.’’

Kakko, the No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 draft, made the Rangers as an 18-year-old in 2019-20, but the Rangers never did get a veteran Finnish player on the roster to serve as a mentor and help him acclimate to North America. Kakko said the only other Finnish player he played with on the Rangers was defenseman Tarmo Reunanen, who played four games with the Blueshirts in the 48-game season in 2021.

“All of us over here are good guys, but sometimes it’s fun to speak Finnish, you know?’’ Kakko said. “And I know him already, so it’s good. He’s good guy.’’

Kakko and Mikkola were teammates on the Finnish team that won the World Championships in 2019.

Mikkola, 26, said he spoke to Kakko on the phone Thursday, after the trade was made. He said he’s happy he’s here, too.

“We're both really excited,’’ he said.

Kakko said getting Mikkola was like getting an early birthday present. He turns 22 on Monday.

Kravtsov gets a shot

With all the changes, Vitali Kravtsov got back in the lineup after sitting out the last four games as a healthy scratch. He was put on right wing of the second line, with center Vincent Trocheck and left wing Chris Kreider.

“We want to give him an opportunity,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said of putting Kravtsov back in. “I mean, he played (17) games in a row, and I thought it fell off a little bit. And you know what? You're getting back in, go play with some good skilled players, and we’ve got to find his spot (in the lineup) and see if that works out.’’

Blue notes

With Kravtsov and Mikkola in the lineup, C Jake Leschyshyn and D Ben Harpur were the scratches. D Libor Hajek, who had been scratched for 21 straight games, cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Hartford.