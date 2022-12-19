Adam Fox has three assists as Rangers rout Chicago for 7th straight win

CHICAGO – Rangers fans certainly remember the last time their team played Chicago. It was a shocking home loss on Dec. 3 to one of the NHL’s worst squads.

The Rangers made sure nothing like that happened on Sunday night at the United Center as they scored three first-period goals en route to a 7-1 victory, their seventh straight since that game.

Seven Rangers scored and Adam Fox had three assists. Seven Rangers had multiple points.

Chicago has the fewest points in the NHL at 18. But Rangers coach Gerald Gallant didn’t have to be reminded that two of those points came in a stunning 5-2 victory at the Garden.

Chicago hasn’t won -- or had a lead -- in seven games since.

After that Chicago loss, Chris Kreider said: “You go through tough stretches over the course of a season. Well, obviously we're going through a very tough stretch right now. So it's up to us to flip the narrative and look back on this in one month or two and say that this was a good thing for us, and that we started stringing together wins.’’

The Rangers, who won in Philadelphia on Saturday night, improved to 3-4 in the second game of back-to-backs.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead at 11:04 of the first when Fox centered to Filip Chytil, who swatted the puck past Arvid Soderblom for his eighth goal of the season.

Chytil left the ice with the trainer early in the second after a hit by Sam Lafferty. He did not return with what the Rangers called an upper-body injury.

Fox orchestrated again less than four minutes later when he centered to a trailing Artemi Panarin, who scored his eighth of the season on a one-timer to make it 2-0.

Kaapo Kakko made it 3-0 with less than a minute left in the period when he converted a 3-on-2 rush for his eighth goal.

Philipp Kurashev beat Igor Shesterkin (29 saves) to get Chicago on the board 1:33 into the second.

Jacob Trouba gave the Rangers their three-goal lead back with a blast off a drop pass from Mika Zibanejad at 10:28. It was Trouba’s second goal of the season.

The tally must have been special for Trouba since Chicago’s Andreas Athanasiou called him “an $8 million man with zero goals” and accused him of “almost trying to hurt people” after the Dec. 3 game.

After his goal on Sunday, Trouba yelled at Athanasiou, “Do you want the puck?”

Vincent Trocheck scored his 11th to make it 5-1 on a power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the second. Vitali Kravstov scored his second on a breakaway at 8:56 of the third. Braden Schneider made it 7-1 at 13:37 with his fifth.

Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews played their 1,000th game together to become the 11th pair in NHL history to reach that mark. Kane may be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, with the Rangers on the list of possible suitors.

Kane and Panarin, who were Chicago teammates for two seasons, shot pucks at each other before exchanging pleasantries during pregame warmups.

The Rangers have two games left before the Christmas break: Tuesday at Pittsburgh and on Thursday at the Garden against the Islanders. Then the Rangers are off until Dec. 27 when they host Washington.

“We haven’t been as good as we thought we were going to be early on in the season,” Gallant said. “So hopefully this little winning streak can continue and we’ll finish real strong and then you set your goals again after the break.”

Chicago’s Jarred Tinordi was hit in the face by a puck early in the second period, ending his night. Tinordi was able to immediately skate off, but the game was delayed as workers cleaned blood off the ice. On Dec. 9, Tinordi got 50-100 stitches in his chin after he was cut by a skate.