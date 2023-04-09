Rangers' challenge these last few games before playoffs: Stay motivated

COLUMBUS, Ohio – How to find ways of staying motivated for games that matter little or not at all is the challenge that the Rangers have to figure out for the final three games of the regular season, and that was especially challenging on Saturday when the opponent was the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Obviously, you can say the game doesn't mean much, but I think it's… you don't want to (fall into) bad habits this time of year, and you want to play the right way, and get wins whenever you play,’’ defenseman Adam Fox said. “It's not much for standings, I guess, but (the Blue Jackets are) going to be playing hard and we’ve got to match their intensity.’’

“I think before the playoffs, you need to be ready, so just keep playing,’’ forward Kaapo Kakko said. “Not like last game (a listless 3-2 overtime loss Thursday in St. Louis), but how we played against Tampa before that (a chippy, 6-3 win Wednesday at the Garden). I think we need to keep playing like that and feel better when we get to the playoffs.

“And it’s only three games (left in the season), so it's, I think, not hard. Not for me.’’

One thing that may motivate players could be personal incentives, though most players won’t admit to that. Kakko, for example, entered Saturday with 17 goals, with a chance to get to 20.

“That would be nice,’’ he said. “But I am not thinking about that. It's coming if it's coming. I’ll just keep shooting.’’

Fox entered Saturday with 71 points, three less his career high of 74, set last season. But he said he’s not concerned with setting a new career high in points.

“Uh, no,’’ he said.

Blue notes

With Patrick Kane returning to the lineup, D Ben Harpur was scratched . . . Igor Shesterkin got the start in net. He entered Saturday third in wins in the NHL with 36. The top two were Boston's Linus Ullmark (38) and Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev (37).