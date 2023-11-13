Alexis Lafreniere ties it late, then scores shootout winner for Rangers

Goaltender Jonathan Quick was back in the net for the Rangers Sunday night when they hosted the Blue Jackets in the finale of their three-game homestand at Madison Square Garden. For a time, though, despite how well Quick played, the Rangers were stymied by the play of Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, and perhaps by the decision of the NHL’s situation room in Toronto, which denied them what could have been the tying goal late in the second period.

But Alexis Lafrenière’s second goal of the game, with 11.7 seconds remaining and the Blueshirts skating 6-on-5, forced overtime and extended the Rangers' point-streak to 10 games.

Then, Lafreniere scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Rangers a 4-3 victory and a sweep of the homestand.

Quick was solid in net with 26 saves as Igor Shesterkin missed his fourth straight game. Quick is 4-0-1.

Artemi Panarin had two assists to extend his point-streak to start the season to 14 games, which tied the franchise record held by Rod Gilbert (1972-73).

A pair of goals 19 seconds apart midway through the second period had given Columbus a 3-2 lead, but the Rangers (11-2-1) thought they had tied it late in the period on a goal by rookie Will Cuylle. However, after a lengthy video review, the play was ruled no goal.

The Rangers had a great chance to tie the score when they had a five-on-three advantage for 1:09 early in the third period. But despite all the pressure they put on Merzlikins (37 saves), they failed to score.

The Rangers, who entered the game without Shesterkin, defenseman Adam Fox and center Filip Chytil, finished without defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who left at 1:30 of the third period after he was slammed into the boards by the Blue Jackets’ Sean Kuraly.

Kuraly was initially given a five-minute major penalty for boarding, but after a video review, it was reduced to a minor penalty. It was that penalty, and a high-sticking call against Justin Danforth against Artemi Panarin, that gave the Rangers the five-on-three.

The Rangers don’t play again until Saturday in New Jersey, so the five days between games may help as far as giving their injured players time to heal.

For the first time in eight games, the Rangers did not open the scoring. Columbus (4-7-4) got on the board first when Justin Danforth got a tip-in goal at 16:26 of the first period, 41 seconds after the Rangers had killed a roughing penalty to Jacob Trouba.

The Rangers equalized, though, on a Chris Kreider even-strength goal (his 10th goal of the season), a one-timer off a nice feed from Erik Gustafsson at 18:46.

The Rangers went ahead on Lafrenière’s first goal, at 11:17 of a wild second period, but Columbus quickly tied it and took the lead on goals by Adam Fantilli and Kuraly. Fantilli, 19, the third overall pick in this summer’s draft, intercepted a clearing attempt by Blake Wheeler and drove to the slot and beat Quick for his fourth goal of the season at 12:35. Kuraly then jammed in the rebound of a shot by Alexandre Texier at 12:54 to make it 3-2.

Cuylle thought he tied it with 1:37 left in the period when he fired a shot from a sharp angle that Merzlikins tried to trap the puck in his body, jammed up against the goalpost. Cuylle pointed to the puck and said it was in, and center Nick Bonino raised his arms in celebration, and also pointed to the puck in the net. Kaapo Kakko came by and whacked Merzlikins’ pad, moving it away from the post, and the replay shown on the Garden’s video board showed the puck was clearly in.

But after a lengthy review and discussion, the officials determined that the puck had been frozen before Kakko whacked Merzlikins’ pad, and ruled no goal.