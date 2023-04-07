Vladimir Tarasenko scores in return to St. Louis, but Rangers lose in OT

ST. LOUIS – Three more games until the playoffs start for the Rangers, and after Thursday’s snoozefest against the Blues, those games can’t go by fast enough.

Kasperi Kapanen’s goal 1:16 into overtime gave the Blues a 3-2 victory, dealing the Rangers a loss in the first of their two-game road trip, which continues Saturday in Columbus.

Vincent Trocheck’s six-on-four power-play goal with 2:03 left in regulation tied it 2-2 and forced the overtime, after Tyler Pitlick’s goal at 10:13 had given St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

Jaroslav Halak got the start and made 19 saves for the Rangers.

Up until the end, Thursday’s game was a pretty listless affair, given that there was really very little for either side to play for.

Vladimir Tarasenko, who played his first 10-and-a-half seasons in St. Louis, received a warm welcome from the Blues fans when a tribute video was played on the big screen in the first period. And defenseman Niko Mikkola, who had come over to the Rangers along with Tarasenko in the Feb. 9 deal, also had a tribute video.

And Tarasenko delivered when he scored on a power play at 1:55 of the third period, tying it at 1-1. Still a well-loved figure in St. Louis, Tarasenko heard many more cheers than boos when his goal was announced, and more cheers when he was announced as the third star of the game.

The overtime loss, combined with the Devils’ lopsided win over Columbus, dropped the Rangers four points behind the second-place Devils in the Metropolitan Division. That all but killed any chance the Rangers may have been holding onto about somehow winning home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Blues already had been eliminated from the playoff chase, and this was Rangers' second game of a back-to-back, so one couldn’t have expected a ton of energy from this game.

But after the spicy game the Rangers (46-21-12) had played on Wednesday at the Garden against the Lightning – a game that featured four fights – the contrast in intensity from one night to the next was stark. Neither team scored – nor threatened to score, really – in the first period, when the shots on goal were 8-6 for St. Louis, and the scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick, were 7-4 in favor of the Blues.

The Rangers played a second straight game without Patrick Kane, out with a lower-body injury, and so once again were dressing a lineup that featured 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jimmy Vesey moved up from the fourth line to start out on the top line, as the right wing for Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, but with 11 forwards, there were numerous line combinations.

Having seven defensemen also gave coach Gerard Gallant – and assistant Gord Murphy, who runs the defense – the opportunity to lighten the load on some of the heavy-minute defensemen. And through the first two periods, at least Murphy more or less rotated all seven defensemen on the ice relatively equally. Through the first 40 minutes, Adam Fox led the defense corps with 12 minutes, 55 seconds of ice time, with his regular partner, Ryan Lindgren having the least ice time at 10:20.

The action was minimal until Artemi Panarin was stripped of the puck inside the St. Louis blue line by Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko, who beelined straight up the ice on a breakaway and whipped a wrist shot past the glove hand of Halak at 8:00 of the second period to open the scoring.