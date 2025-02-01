Rangers lose third straight despite J.T. Miller's pair of goals

BOSTON – It’s pretty much a universal belief that getting J.T. Miller from Vancouver in Friday night’s blockbuster deal has made the Rangers a better team than they were two days ago.

What’s to be determined is whether the bounce they got from adding Miller will be enough to get them into the playoffs.

Miller scored two goals in his second Rangers debut Saturday afternoon in Boston. But it wasn’t enough, as the Rangers lost their third straight, 6-3, to the Bruins.

Boston had two power-play goals and the Bruins’ David Pastrnak scored a hat trick as Boston (26-22-6, 58 points) leapfrogged the Tampa Bay Lightning to jump back into the second wild-card spot. The Rangers (24-23-4, 52) fell six points out of a playoff spot.

Working Miller – who was acquired from the Canucks, along with prospect defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington, for center Filip Chytil, prospect defenseman Victor Mancini and a top-13-protected first-round pick – into the lineup required moving some forwards around a little bit.

Mika Zibanejad, who had been the No. 2 center, played right wing on Miller’s line, with Artemi Panarin, while Panarin’s old linemates, Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere, played with Reilly Smith. Chris Kreider and Will Cuylle flanked Jonny Brodzinski, playing his first game since Jan. 11, on the third line. The fourth line, with Adam Edstrom, Sam Carrick and Matt Rempe, remained the same, but Edstrom left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Long Beach native Charlie McAvoy got the Bruins on the board first, scoring a power-play goal just as a Boston 5-on-3 advantage was expiring, to make it 1-0 at 10:21 of the first period. But just 34 seconds later, Miller scored his first goal, and his 10th of the season, to tie it 1-1.

Adam Fox got outmuscled by Matt Poitras behind the net and Poitras set up Pastrnak’s first goal, which put the Bruins up 2-1 at 17:09, and Boston scored the only two goals of the second period (in which the Bruins outshot the Rangers 10-2) to carry a 4-1 lead into the third.

With the Rangers still on a power play for the first 40 seconds of the third, Miller scored his second, redirecting a feed from Zibanejad, to pull the Rangers within 4-2 35 seconds into the period. But less than a minute later, at 1:21, Pastrnak beat Igor Shesterkin with a slap shot to make it 5-2.

Brodzinski’s goal, at 10:47, pulled the Rangers within 5-3. But Pastrnak scored into an empty net with 3:22 left to make it 6-3.