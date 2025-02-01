J.T. Miller scores early in his return to the Rangers during Saturday matinee against Bruins

BOSTON – Saturday afternoon felt like the start of a new day for the Rangers, with their new acquisition/old friend J.T. Miller back in the lineup with the Blueshirts now in a sprint to the finish, with ground to make up over the final 32 games if they are to make the playoffs.

Miller, who was acquired late Friday night from the Vancouver Canucks, along with prospect defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington, for the cost of center Filip Chytil, prospect defenseman Victor Mancini and a top-13-protected first-round pick, made it to Boston in time to make his second Rangers debut in the matinee matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Miller wasted no time making an impact. He scored 10:55 into the first period to tie the score at 1.

The Rangers hope the addition of Miller, 31, will give a much-needed boost to their sagging playoff hopes, and perhaps do more than that – maybe make them into a legitimate threat in the postseason, assuming they get there.

“It’s certainly an exciting day, exciting night last night, to acquire J.T. Miller, certainly one of the premier impact forwards in the NHL,’’ Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury said in a morning Zoom call with reporters. “He brings unique combination of skill, size, physicality to our team. (And) he not just helps us here in the short term, but will be a key part of our core moving forward.’’

“He's a power forward that can play the game hard, he can score goals, he can make plays,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said before the game. “He's got an edge to his game, he can play different positions. So it's a big piece.’’

The Rangers got Miller after the Canucks decided the personality between him and fellow star center Elias Pettersson had become untenable. Because Miller had a full no move clause in his contract, he was able to dictate where he could be traded to, and clearly, he wanted to come to the Rangers, who drafted him in the first round, 15th overall, in 2011.

He played the first five-and-a-half seasons of his NHL career with the Rangers, before being traded away to Tampa Bay by the previous general manager, Jeff Gorton, at the February 2018 deadline, at the start the Blueshirts’ rebuild. A promising young player who scored 72 goals and 152 points in his first go around with the Rangers, he blossomed into a star with Tampa Bay and Vancouver, and he had 37 goals and 103 points for the Canucks last season. This season, in 40 games with Vancouver, he had nine goals and 35 points.

A 6-1, 218-pounder who plays with snarl and has been known to have an edgy personality in the locker room, he debuted on the first line, flanked by wingers Artemi Panarin and a surprise choice in Mika Zibanejad, who had previously been the second-line center. Panarin’s old linemates, center Vincent Trocheck and right wing Alexis Lafreniere, skated as a second line, with Reilly Smith.

Laviolette said integrating Miller will be somewhat complicated, because he does so much, in terms of not only playing first-line ice time, but also playing on the power play and the penalty kill. The Rangers gave him a lot of information as to how they do those things, and to what their system of play is, but ultimately, the coach, said, “at the end of it, I just said 'Listen, take it all in. You now have a starting point of information, but focus on just going out and playing hard, having fun.'

“Just go play. Don't think too much. Play first, think second.’’

Asked if he would need to tweak anything the Rangers do to fully take advantage of what Miller can do, Lafreniere said no.

“I think he fits right into what we're doing,’’ Laviolette said. “I think from that standpoint, he should be fine… We're not going to change the system. He's a smart player. He'll be able to adjust and fit right in.’’