Rangers have passed all their tests, but too much season remains to start thinking about playoffs

After they closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their 2023-24 schedule Saturday at Madison Square Garden against the Buffalo Sabres, there were still 50 games to go for the Rangers, who enter the NHL’s Christmas break atop the Metropolitan Division and locked in a battle with the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

It’s been a great first three months for the Blueshirts, who were 22-8-1 heading into Saturday. But for a team that threw open its window of Stanley Cup contention two seasons ago when it made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference final, it’s not the regular season that matters. It’s what happens in the playoffs that everybody cares about.

But the playoffs are still so far away.

“Yeah, I think no one's thinking that far ahead right now,’’ Artemi Panarin said this week. “We know the more important time is the playoffs, obviously. Everyone knows that. But first, we'll have to make the playoffs, [so we] focus on that. We look like we’re in a good spot, but you never know what can happen.

“Just try to fix the small things in our game.’’

The Rangers were hoping to bounce back against the Sabres (14-17-3 entering Saturday) and enter the three-day break on a positive note, following a deeply disappointing loss to the Edmonton Oilers Friday night. Blake Wheeler’s goal, and an outstanding performance over the first two periods by goaltender Jonathan Quick, had the Rangers leading 1-0 going into the third, but they crumbled in the final 20 minutes, allowing four goals in the first 10 minutes of the period. Two late goals, both with Quick pulled for an extra skater, made the final score deceivingly close, at 4-3. But the Rangers took no consolation from that.

“I don’t think we’re looking for small victories of clawing back into games anymore,’’ captain Jacob Trouba said. “We expect to play a better game for a full 60 minutes. I think we’ve shown ourselves as a group that we can do that. I think that’s what we need to come to expect out of each other every night.’’

The Rangers have shown the resolve to win in all kinds of different ways. They’ve protected leads (15-3-1 when they’ve scored first) and rallied from behind (7-5 when they’ve allowed the first goal); they’ve won on the road (12-4-1 in away games) and at home (10-4); they’ve stacked up well against the NHL’s best (7-2 in games against the Top 11 teams), and they’ve withstood injuries (7-2-1 in 10 games that Adam Fox missed in November; 3-0-1 in four games No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin missed with an undisclosed injury, and 14-8-1 entering Saturday without second-line center Filip Chytil).

Panarin, who was so dejected after last spring’s first-round playoff loss to the Devils, has been dynamic, starting the season with a team-record 15-game point streak and entering Saturday tied for fifth in scoring in the league, with 43 points. His linemate, Alexis Lafrenière, is enjoying the best season of his young career, with nine goals and 18 points through the first 31 games, on track for career highs in goals, assists and points.

Their centerman, Vincent Trocheck, was second in the league entering Saturday with a faceoff win percentage of 63.4 percent (the team overall led the league with a 54.9 percent win rate) and had 20 assists, second on the team to Panarin. Quick, the former L.A. Kings star and three-time Stanley Cup winner, who signed as a free agent over the summer to join his boyhood team and back up Shesterkin, has exceeded expectations and is 9-1-1 on the season.

It's all added up to an enjoyable season for Rangers fans, and the players themselves, to this point, and the Blueshirts have passed every test so far. But there’s still so much time left, and so many more tests to come before they face their final exams in the spring.