Rangers rally from three-goal deficit but lose to Canadiens in shootout

MONTREAL – This was one the Rangers were supposed to just win easily, without any muss, fuss or stress.

But the still-rebuilding Canadiens had other ideas Saturday night in the Bell Centre, and the Rangers found themselves in a dogfight, trailing by three goals early in the second period.

The Rangers mounted a comeback and eventually tied the score midway through the third period, on Adam Fox’s first goal in 20 games.

Ultimately, Fox’s goal forced the game to overtime and a eventually a shootout, where Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault, who’d made 45 saves in regulation and overtime, stopped all three shots he faced. Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and hometown boy Alexis Lafreniere were stopped in the shootout, and Cole Caufield scored the only goal of the tiebreaker against Jonathan Quick to deal the Rangers a 4-3 loss.

Quick (9-2-2) made 27 saves. The Rangers finished with a season-high 48 shots on goal.

Fox, who last scored Oct. 28, in Vancouver, had tied the game at 9:30 of the third, firing a shot through a Will Cuylle screen that got past Montembeault. Montreal had two glorious attempts to go back in front before the end of regulation, but a shot by Jake Evans hit the post with 7:11 left in regulation, and a shot by Mike Matheson rang off the crossbar and out of play with 4:04 remaining.

The hosts opened the scoring at 11:37 of the first period, when they caught the Rangers out on a long shift, and Trocheck failed to get the puck out on an attempted clear from deep in his own zone. David Savard kept the puck in at the right point, passed to Evans, and he got it to Brendan Gallagher, who walked down the slot and whipped a shot over Quick’s catching glove for his sixth goal of the season.

The Rangers got through the rest of the period OK, and even outshot Montreal 14-7 in the opening 20 minutes. But the Canadiens stunned the Blueshirts with two early goals in the second period, by Sean Monahan at 1:09 and Joel Armia at 2:39, to take a surprising 3-0 lead.

But the momentum shifted after that, and the Rangers started to generate more and more sustained offensive zone time and scoring chances. Less than a minute after the Rangers killed a hooking penalty to Chris Kreider, Trocheck finally got the visitors on the board when he reached up and out and redirected a high shot by Erik Gustafsson for his 10th goal of the season, at 10:28.

Then, Panarin got his 25th goal of the season at 14:29 of the period, when Trocheck won a faceoff in the offensive right wing circle by pushing it forward, recovering it himself, and passed across the crease to Panarin, who snapped it home.

The goalie did keep it out, though, when Panarin ripped another laser ticketed for the upper corner and Montembeault snatched it out of the air with his catching glove at 16:08. When Montreal captain Nick Suzuki was sent off for a high stick against Kreider, it appeared inevitable that the Rangers would equalize on the man advantage. After all, the Rangers entered the game with the best power play in the NHL, at 30.4% efficiency, and the Canadiens were the second worst in the league on the penalty kill, at 72.1%.

But Zibanejad hit the post on a shot from the left circle and Montembeault stood strong and the Canadiens were able to hold on to the lead going into the second intermission.