Jake Leschyshyn makes his debut for Rangers on fourth line

Jake Leschyshyn, the forward the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, made his debut with the Blueshirts Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, taking the place of Julien Gauthier, who was placed on injured reserve (upper-body injury) suffered in Thursday’s game against Dallas.

The Rangers called up center Ryan Carpenter from Hartford to take Gauthier’s spot, but Carpenter served as the extra forward and was not in the lineup.

Gauthier was injured when he collided with teammate Sammy Blais near the end of the first period in Thursday’s overtime win over Dallas. He left and did not return. It was the second straight game Gauthier had left early with an upper-body injury – he’d also been forced out of Tuesday’s shootout win over Minnesota after being sandwiched between Brandon Duhaime and former teammate Ryan Reaves.

Leschyshyn, 23, was set to center the Rangers’ fourth line, with Jonny Brodzinski shifting to the right wing and Sammy Blais on the left.

“He plays the wing a little bit, but he prefers the middle,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Leschyshyn.

Leschyshyn had played 22 games for Vegas without a goal or an assist. Carpenter, who was sent to Hartford Dec. 9, played 15 games for the Wolf Pack and had nine goals and four assists.

Blue notes

The Rangers wore their Reverse Retro Lady Liberty jerseys for the seventh time. They were 1-5 in their first six games when wearing them … With No. 1 goalie Jake Allen injured, backup Sam Montembeault started his third straight game for Montreal, including playing both ends of a New York back-to-back, after playing Saturday night on Long Island against the Islanders … D Libor Hajek was the Rangers’ other scratch. He has sat out the last 14 games.