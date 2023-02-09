Rangers' Will Cuylle, Sammy Blais remain in lineup Wednesday

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant used the same lineup Wednesday night at the Garden against the Vancouver Canucks as he did Monday against Calgary. That meant rookie forward Will Cuylle played his fourth game in a row and Sammy Blais played his second straight since his recall from AHL Hartford.

“They played well they had a good game (Monday),’’ Gallant said of Cuylle and Blais, who skated together on the fourth line, flanking center Jake Leschyshyn. “Lots of hits, skated hard, played well, did a real good job. Exactly the way we want them to play.’’

Blais’ big hit on Milan Lucic at center ice precipitated a scrum late in the first period of Monday’s game. It ended with Cuylle fighting Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

The decision to keep the same lineup meant a second straight game in the press box for Julien Gauthier, whose six goals (in 35 games) is the most of any fourth-liner. It also meant that rookie forward Vitali Kravtsov was scratched for the fourth consecutive game, and defenseman Libor Hajek sat out for the 21st straight game. Hajek has not played since Dec. 12.

Black History Night at MSG

The Rangers celebrated Black History Night, in recognition of Black History Month. Regina Wilson, a Black woman member of the Fire Department of New York, sang the Canadian and U.S. National Anthems before the game, and Carl Heastie, who is the first Black person to serve as the Speaker of the New York State Assembly, dropped the ceremonial first puck.

The Rangers also announced they will donate $10,000 to Black Girl Hockey Club, a non-profit organization focused on making hockey more inclusive for Black women.

The Rangers players also wore special Black History Night-themed jerseys during warmups that were to be auctioned off for charity after the game.

Kreider ties Messier

Chris Kreider opened the scoring in the first period Wednesday off a pass from Vincent Trocheck on a two-on-one. Kreider's 250th career goal tied Mark Messier for seventh place all-time in Rangers franchise history.