Rangers blanked by Capitals, suffer first back-to-back losses of season

WASHINGTON – With the highest points percentage in the NHL (.771) entering Saturday night’s game in the nation’s capital, clearly the Rangers were doing a few things right this season.

One of them was not allowing one loss to turn into a losing streak. The Rangers were the only team in the league that hadn’t lost consecutive games. Coming off a loss Tuesday in Ottawa the Rangers entered Capital One Arena looking to improve to 6-0 in games following a loss.

They did not.

A goal by Massapequa’s own Sonny Milano in the opening minute of the game, and three more goals in the second period powered Washington to a 4-0 victory over the Rangers, dealing the Blueshirts a second straight loss for the first time this season.

The Rangers, who were shut out for the first time this season, will need to play a lot better on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

Anthony Mantha, Tom Wilson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for Washington in the second period, and goaltender Charlie Lindgren, the older brother of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, made 31 saves to improve his record to 6-2-1 this season.

Igor Shesterkin (25 saves), who gave up five goals in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss in Ottawa, has allowed 10 goals in his last two starts.

The game was the first for Rangers coach Peter Laviolette in Washington since he parted ways with the Capitals in the spring, after three years as their coach.

“It's always exciting to come back to places that you've been, and see a lot of (familiar) faces,’’ Laviolette said before the game. “That's always fun. And then, you know the guys that work the locker rooms, and on the entryway, and so you just see people that you got to know for 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 years, whatever you're there for. Those are the people that are part of your everyday life, so it's good to say hello.’’

Milano welcomed Laviolette back to Washington by scoring his fourth goal of the season 43 seconds into the game to give the Caps a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers played the rest of the period relatively even, but with 18.6 seconds to go in the period, Jonny Brodzinski got called for a holding penalty against Wilson. And, at 1:43 of the second period, just after that penalty expired, Washington doubled its lead on a tip-in goal by Mantha, who somehow was at the goal crease and not covered by any Rangers defender.

Wilson made it 3-0, beating Shesterkin with a shot from the wing on a two-on-one break at 5:35, and Aube-Kubel took advantage of a fortunate bounce to make it 4-0 at 11:52.

Erik Gustafsson, who played for the Capitals last season, attempted a backhand clear from behind the goal line, but the puck bounced off the skate of Washington forward Beck Malenstyn and went right to Aube-Kubel, alone in the high slot.

With the game pretty well decided, the Rangers’ frustrations began to show in the third period. The normally mild-mannered Jimmy Vesey, upset after being hit into the boards by Aube-Kubel, got up off the ice, left his stick lying in the defensive zone, and skated all the way into the offensive zone to challenge him to a fight. Vesey was given a two-minute minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, in addition to a fighting major.

Later in the period, Jacob Trouba attempted to blast Milano with a body check, but Milano saw Trouba at the last moment and ducked to avoid the hit.