Rangers fall to Capitals, drop in Metropolitan Division standings

The Rangers were maybe the hottest team in the NHL, having won eight-of-nine games when the league shut down the Christmas break. So, before the league resumed its season Tuesday, with the Rangers hosting Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden, Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was asked if there was a danger their four-day break might help cool the Rangers off.

“I'm sure it could,’’ he said after the Rangers’ morning skate in Greenburgh, N.Y. “I think that for us, we just need to focus on starting here as if we aren't on a bit of a ‘heater,’ and just kind of make sure that we're coming out prepared, and don't think that anything is going to be given to us.’’

The Capitals didn’t give anything to the Rangers in the teams’ first meeting of the season. Though Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet, the red-hot Capitals still had more than enough to beat the Rangers, 4-0, winning for the 10th time in 11 games and leap-frogging the Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins and moving into third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers (19-12-5, 43 points) fell into the second wild card spot and heard a few boos when the final buzzer sounded.

Marcus Johansson, Erik Gustafsson, Lars Eller and Conor Sheary (into an empty net) scored for Washington (20-13-4) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves to earn the shutout.

The loss was the second in the last three games for the Rangers, who now travel to Florida for games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and the Florida Panthers on New Year's Day.

Before the game, Blueshirts coach Gerard Gallant was asked if he spends more time game-planning on how to stop Ovechkin, whose two goals in the Caps’ last game before the Christmas break gave him 802 in his career, moving him past Gordie Howe and into second on the all-time list, behind Wayne Gretzky’s 894.

“He's amazing,’’ Gallant said of Ovechkin. “He's got a great shot. He's a big guy. I mean, how do you stop a guy like that?’’

But the Rangers did a fine job of keeping Ovechkin quiet through the first two periods, limiting him to one shot on goal and no goals. Still, they trailed, 3-0 after the first 40 minutes, on goals by Marcus Johansson, Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller.

Johansson was credited with his ninth goal of the season, on a five-on-three situation at 8:44 of the first period when he swung at the puck after Shesterkin had saved Evgeny Kuznetsov’s shot and it appeared Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba accidentally sent the puck into his own net as he tried to clear the rebound.

That gave the Caps a 1-0 lead, but the Rangers appeared to still have the better of the play in the period, as they managed a 13-8 advantage in shots on goal. In the second period, Shesterkin made a couple of magnificent saves, one early, with his left pad on a breakaway backhander by Anthony Mantha, and another late with his catching glove on a backhander by Johansson.

But the Rangers were down, 2-0 when Shesterkin caught Johansson’s shot. Gustafsson had scored on a rebound at 17:01 of the period on a three-on-two break, and the Rangers challenged the play, alleging Washington’s Conor Sheary had interfered with Shesterkin. After a video review, the officials ruled there had been no interference, and as a result of the unsuccessful challenge, the Rangers were forced to kill a penalty.

It was on that Washington power play where Shesterkin robbed Johansson, but unfortunately for Gallant’s team, that save didn’t lead to the Blueshirts getting any energy or momentum. Eller made it 3-0 when he beat Shesterkin with a wrist shot through a screen with 36.2 seconds remaining in the period.