Rangers coach Gerard Gallant on Ryan Lindgren's injury: 'Bad hit, dirty hit'

WASHINGTON – Rangers coach Gerard Gallant didn’t mince words after Saturday's 6-3 loss when asked what he thought about the hit by Capitals forward T.J. Oshie that injured defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

"Bad hit, dirty hit,’’ Gallant said. “The guy's got no chance to protect himself. I’m disappointed there wasn't a penalty, a five-minute major… and I like that hockey player, don't get me wrong. But it's a bad hit."

Oshie and Lindgren were both skating head down and heading toward the boards chasing the puck when Oshie drove Lindgren into the boards. Lindgren crumpled on the ice as Oshie covered him, aware he was injured.

Lindgren left, at 8:11 of the first period, and went to the locker room, and on the drop of the puck to start the next shift, Barclay Goodrow fought Oshie. Lindgren did not return, and the Rangers said he suffered an upper-body injury. After the game, Gallant said Lindgren was “day-to-day. We’ll know more tomorrow.’’

With the trade of Vitali Kravtsov to Vancouver Saturday, and the placing of Jake Leschyshyn on waivers, the Rangers do not have a spare player on the NHL roster. And because of the salary cap, and how cap space accrues daily, they can’t make a trade for Patrick Kane Sunday. So if Lindgren can’t play Sunday against the L.A. Kings at the Garden, they might have to play with 17 skaters, as the math required to fit Kane under the salary cap won’t allow them to call up a replacement from AHL Hartford.

Farewell to Kravtsov

Gallant only found out about the trade of Kravtsov after the game. He said he wishes Kravtsov, who went to Vancouver for AHL forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in 2026, well.

“It gives him a fresh opportunity,’’ Gallant said of Kravtsov. “He was a good kid here. He came and he worked hard every day with us, and it's just an opportunity for our team. Kravy's moving on and I wish him nothing but the best, because he really worked hard, and he tried this year. And we just couldn't find a spot in our lineup for him."

Major not warranted

The referees reviewed Evgeny Kuznetsov’s spear to Filip Chytil’s groin to see if it warranted a five-minute major penalty, but they ended up giving Kuznetsov a minor for slashing.