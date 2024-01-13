Rangers' Mika Zibanejad returns to lineup after dealing with illness

WASHINGTON – Mika Zibanejad, who was a last-minute scratch Thursday in St. Louis after illness forced him to leave the ice during warmups, was a game-time decision Saturday, but was able to play. However, forward Anton Blidh, who was recalled from AHL Hartford Friday as insurance in case Zibanejad might not be able to go, also was in the lineup.

Blidh, who made his Rangers debut, played in place of Jake Leschyshyn, who had played Thursday. Blidh was a more natural fit on the fourth line, playing left wing with center Nick Bonino and right wing Jonny Brodzinski.

Blidh played 10 shifts, and a total of five minutes, 21 seconds, in the game. He had one shot on goal and took a cross-checking penalty against Tom Wilson after Wilson had slammed Brodzinski into the boards in the first period. Wilson got a boarding penalty and Washington’s Connor McMichael got a roughing penalty for going after Blidh.

Brodzinski, who left for the locker room after the hit, returned soon after, without missing a shift.

Power play comes up empty

The Rangers’ power play went 0-for-3 and slipped below 30% effectiveness on the season (29.4), though the unit still was ranked first in the league before the evening games faced off. Carolina took a 28.8% success rate into its night game against Pittsburgh.

Kakko still sidelined

Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko missed his 21st game with a lower-body injury but still appears poised to make his return to the lineup any day. Kakko has been practicing with the team without any non-contact restrictions since Wednesday. Coach Peter Laviolette, however, refused to say whether the right wing might play in Sunday’s game against Washington at Madison Square Garden.

Laviolette on Lindgrens

Laviolette was asked before the game about coaching the Lindgren brothers, having coached Charlie Lindgren last season with Washington, and Ryan Lindgren this season with the Rangers.

“They're a little bit different,’’ Laviolette said. “You get to know their family too, you get to see relatives in the (dressing) room after the game, and meet them, and it's just a great family. They’re both really good people, really good hockey players. and was really good to work with both of them.’’