Rangers lose fourth in a row after blowing third-period lead to Capitals

WASHINGTON — The last time the Rangers played here in the nation’s capital, they fell behind early, were never in the game, and eventually were shut out by Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren.

Saturday afternoon was a different story: The Rangers appeared to be in complete control until the middle of the third period when goals by Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie 1:53 apart turned everything around as the Capitals dealt the Blueshirts a crushing 3-2 defeat at Capital One Arena.

It was the Rangers' fourth loss in a row.

“It was kind of a one of those low-chance games,’’ said Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, who made 18 saves. “Both teams played really well defensively, kept a lot of shots and chances to the outside. They make two good plays there with (13) minutes left (and 11) minutes left … and then we just we didn't have the answer to that down the stretch.’’

The two goals came right after Chris Kreider took a pivotal slashing penalty that ended a Rangers power play and gave the Capitals an eventual power play. The Rangers managed to kill Kreider’s penalty, but Dowd’s goal came 10 seconds after it expired. The Caps grabbed the momentum and Oshie scored the go-ahead goal soon after.

The Rangers had 10 shots on goal in the third period but couldn't score against Lindgren, who stopped 25 of 27 shots.

The Rangers are 26-13-2 and barely hanging on to first place in the Metropolitan Division. They host the Capitals on Sunday in the back end of a home-and-home in Madison Square Garden.

Asked about his level of concern as his team continues to lose games, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said, "We've got to win a game tomorrow. That's the objective tomorrow, is go back (to New York) and win a hockey game."

The Rangers, who are 3-4 in the front end of back-to-backs, are 6-0 in the back end.

“There is no panic in this locker room,’’ said Quick, who is 9-3-2. “There is urgency. And we try to play with urgency even if we're just won four in a row, right? So I don't think it's going to be anything other than normal. We're going to continue to work, continue to try to get better as the season goes along.’’

Things had started off well for the Rangers, who got both of their goals from defenseman Adam Fox. Fox scored one each in the first and second periods, and his goals had the Rangers up 2-1 entering the third period. It was his second career two-goal game.

But at 6:36 of the third, Evgeny Kuznetsov carried behind the Rangers’ net, came out and flipped a high backhand shot that Dowd batted in to tie the score 2-2. Then, at 8:29, Oshie drove to the back post and got his stick on a pass from Dylan Strome to give Washington its first lead.

The Capitals (20-14-6) won without star forward Alexander Ovechkin, who sat out with a lower-body injury. Washington did have Tom Wilson, who missed Thursday's game against Seattle with a broken nose, back in the lineup.

Fox, who went 19 games without a goal from the end of October the beginning of January, now has four goals in his last four games. His first goal came at 13:23 of the first and gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead when he retrieved the rebound of his own shot and fired a sharp angle effort past Lindgren (25 saves). It was the Rangers’ first goal this season in two games against Lindgren, who had shut them out in the team’s first meeting on Dec. 9.

But Washington tied the score on a goal by Anthony Mantha, who beat Quick on a breakaway at 17:50, after K’Andre Miller’s shot was blocked and Connor McMichael flipped a saucer pass over Miller’s stick and hit Mantha up the middle.

Fox’s second goal, at 5:15 of the second, put the Rangers up 2-1. The Jericho native picked up a failed clearing attempt by McMichael just above the right circle and fired a shot that Lindgren never saw, as he was screened by Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.