Mika Zibanejad scores his 20th power-play goal of season in Rangers' win over Capitals

WASHINGTON – Mika Zibanejad’s power-play goal at 14:14 of the third period Sunday was his 39th tally of the season and the 20th on the power play, a career high for him in man-up goals.

“I don't think I've scored a power play goal in a while,’’ Zibanejad said after the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Capitals. “It was a good pass by ‘Kaner’ (Patrick Kane), and it’s important that we have our power play going, going into the playoffs here, the last little bit of the season.’’

Zibanejad went 15 games without a power-play goal. His last one came March 1 in Philadelphia.

Zibanejad became the third player in the league this season, after the Edmonton Oilers duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, to score 20 power-play goals. Buffalo’s Tage Thompson and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point have 19.

Panarin matches Leetch

Artemi Panarin had three assists, the first of which was his 60th of the season. That marked the third time Panarin has reached the 60-assist mark as a Ranger. He had 74 last season and 63 in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. He became the second Ranger to record 60 or more assists in three seasons. Brian Leetch, who had 70 in 1995-96, 80 in 1991-92, and 72 in 1990-91, is the other.

Gallant sets mark for Rangers coaches

Gerard Gallant became the first Rangers coach in club history to guide the team to 100 points or more in each of his first two seasons. The Rangers have 101 points this season and had 110 points last season. It is the 12th time in franchise history the Rangers have reached 100 points.

Gallant, in his second year with the Rangers and 11th as an NHL head coach, led the Florida Panthers to a 103-point season in 2015-16. He guided the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to 109 points and a trip to the Stanley Cup finals in 2017-18.

Blue notes

Vincent Trocheck had two assists, his 40th and 41st of the season, and won 14 of 18 faceoffs … K’Andre Miller had a goal and an assist and pushed his point total to 41 on the season (9 goals, 32 assists) ... Trouba had an assist and was a team-high plus-4 … D Ryan Lindgren sat out for the sixth straight time and the 17th of the last 18, with a left shoulder injury.