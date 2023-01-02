Rangers face big test versus Hurricanes at MSG

The Rangers were pleased with having taken three of a possible four points on their New Year’s Weekend trip to Florida, losing a six-round shootout to Tampa Bay on Thursday and then beating Florida Sunday to climb back into a wild-card playoff position.

Their next game, though, represents a clear step up in class.

The Blueshirts are back at Madison Square Garden Tuesday to host the white-hot Carolina Hurricanes, winners of 11 straight games, leaders of the Metropolitan Division, and owners of the second-best record in the NHL.

“Yeah, they’re a great team,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of the Hurricanes after the Rangers’ practice Monday at their Greenburgh, N.Y., training facility. “They’re on a roll, obviously, and the way play, they play a fast game, faster than probably any team in the NHL.’’

“I liked our Florida trip, but (the Hurricanes are) a hot team, coming in, they’ve been playing good hockey,’’ captain Jacob Trouba said. “We know what to expect.

“Every game’s important,’’ Trouba continued. “You see how tight the standings are [where five points separate teams 2 through 6 in the Metropolitan Division]. It’s probably going to be that way the whole way down. We’re looking forward to the challenge. We’ve got to beat the teams in front of us.’’

Carolina (25-6-6) has earned points in a franchise-record 17 straight games, and came from behind to force a shootout and beat the Devils in Newark on New Year’s Day and ex-Ranger Derek Stepan, the fourth-line center, had two goals in that one.

In general, the Hurricanes have four solid lines that provide balance, if not so much flash, and they have one of the best coaches in the league in Rod Brind’Amour, who seems to get the most out of them.

“They’re aggressive in the ‘D’ zone, they’re fast in the neutral zone, [and] in the offensive zone, they put a lot of pucks to the net, and a lot of traffic,’’ Gallant said. “So that’s why they’re in the top of the standings. They’re a good team.’’

They’re a good team that the Rangers (20-12-6) beat in the second round of the playoffs last year, winning a seven-game series in which each team won at home until the Rangers found a way to win in Carolina in Game 7.

Over the summer, the Rangers signed center Vincent Trocheck away from the Hurricanes as a free agent, and Carolina also parted ways with ex-Ranger defenseman Tony DeAngelo, trading him to his hometown Philadelphia Flyers. They replaced them by trading for forward Max Pacioretty from Vegas and defenseman Brent Burns from San Jose.

Pacioretty underwent surgery on his Achilles’ tendon in October and has yet to play a game for the Hurricanes, though he has been practicing with the team recently. Trocheck is the Rangers’ fourth-leading scorer (behind Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox), with 13 goals and 17 assists, for 30 points, in 38 games.

Gallant expected Trocheck would be looking forward to playing against his old team.

“He played with those guys the last couple years,’’ Gallant said. “I think he’ll be excited.’’

Mika Zibanejad did not practice Monday, for “maintenance’’ reasons, the Rangers said.